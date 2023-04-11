Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Bikini With Breezy Cover Up & Crisscross Sandals on Tropical Vacation

Tracee Ellis Ross brought wild style to Instagram through a new series of photos.

On Monday, the Pattern Beauty founder continued to share pictures from her tropical getaway. This time, the carousel-style images show Ross posing for several mirror selfies in a leopard print bikini. The “Black-ish” star complemented the snapshots with a leopard emoji to go along with her swimsuit.

Ross’ two-piece set consisted of a triangle bikini top and coordinating bottoms. The pictures see Ross making various facial expressions while standing in the hallway of a chicly decorated room.

Other photos show that the Golden Globe Award-winning actress styled her leopard bikini with a cream cover up. The pullover style featured a sharp collar, deep V-neckline and elastic band on the hem.

The “Girlfriends” star slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face with no makeup. Ross accessorized her outfit with oversized tinted square sunglasses and white pointy nails.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer slipped into a pair of brown sandals. Ross’ leather style featured thick crisscross straps, an embroidered stitching on the insole and was set on a small square heel. A sleek staple during warmer months, sandals typically feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Pattern Beauty founder will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.