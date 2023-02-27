Tracee Ellis Ross Delivers Edgy Glamour in Cutout Leather Dress & Pointy Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross gave the lux leather trend and edgy touch in her latest Instagram post. The “Black-ish” star served a monochromatic moment, donning an all-black outfit in a series of new carousel-style images.

The collection of photos sees the Emmy-nominated actress posing on a painted wall and next to a wooden chair. When it came to the outfit, Ross wore a black leather blazer. The overcoat included sleek lapels, long fitted sleeves and dramatically pointed shoulders.

Ross layered the blazer with a black leather dress by Altuzarra. The sleeveless garment featured a plunging, scoop neckline and daring cutouts at the center. The piece also had a dramatic high-waist skirt that had side slant pockets and a high-low hemline that had subtle ruffled details.

The “Girlfriends” star slicked her hair back into a bun and amped up the look with a silver sequin handbag. To place more emphasis on her look, she rounded out the look with soft makeup.

Completing Ross’ look was a pair of sharp leather boots. The silhouette had an elongated pointed toe and sat atop a 5-inch triangular heel.

Ross recently showcased her love for monochromatic moments while attending the NAACP Image Awards 2023 on Feb. 25. The entertainer arrived at the annual ceremony in a Brandon Maxwell dress from the designer’s fall 2023 collection. Her ensemble consisted of a full runway look, featuring Maxwell’s black wool-silk Kim midi dress. On her feet was a pair of pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

