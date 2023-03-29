Tracee Ellis Ross Channels ‘Girlfriends’ Character in Cropped Blazer With Bedazzled Trousers & Ankle Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her sharp style a sparkling boost in her latest Instagram post. The “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing for several mirror selfies.

Ross channeled her famous character Joan Carol Clayton from the hit comedy series “Girlfriends.” The entertainer asked her followers to guess which item Joan has worn on past episodes of the show.

“I like to take pictures of myself when I get home. Can anyone spot which item I stole from the closet of Joan Carol Clayton many moons ago?” Ross wrote under the photos.

The Pattern beauty founder committed to a monochromatic moment for the occasion. Ross wore a cropped black blazer with a simple tank top. She paired the pieces with a pair of loose-fitting trousers that were held up by a crystal-embellished belt.

Further elevating the moment, Ross accessorized with dangling earrings, a statement choker necklace and a black leather clutch. She let her natural curly tresses flourish and rounded out her look with winged eyeliner and a peach matte pout.

Ross tied her outfit together with black leather ankle boots. The slip-on silhouette featured a triangular pointed toe and was set on a stacked square heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.