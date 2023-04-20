Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Edgy Spin on Power Suit With Leather Boots for Fear of God Fashion Show

Tracee Ellis Ross served business-chic style at the Fear of God fashion show on Wednesday night.

Jerry Lorenzo held his first-ever runway show for the luxury fashion label at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The invite-only event turned into a star-studded affair as several celebrities flocked to the amphitheater to get a preview of the brand’s eighth collection. Tracee Ellis Ross was among the A-list bunch. Shortly after the show, the “Black-ish” actress took to Instagram to share photos of her look from the night.

Ross took a sophisticated approach to style for the occasion. The Golden Globe winner sported a menswear-inspired ensemble that included a cream-coordinating suit. Her outfit consisted of an oversized blazer with a matching turtleneck top and high-waist pleated trousers.

Giving her look an edgy flair, the “Girlfriends” star accessorized with hoop earrings, a statement two-finger ring and leather handbag. Ross’ hair was styled in cornrow braids and she rounded out her look with soft makeup.

Related Chris Evans Sees Green in Olive Suede Vinny's Loafers at 'Ghosted' Premiere Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Bikini With Breezy Cover Up & Crisscross Sandals on Tropical Vacation Chrissy Teigen Gets Romantic in Lace Bralette, Sequin Miniskirt & Strappy Sandals With John Legend on Italy Vacation

Finishing the Pattern Beauty founder’s look was a shiny set of boots. The patent leather style peeked out underneath her pants leg and had an elongated triangular toe and sat atop a thick square heel.

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Pattern Beauty founder will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.