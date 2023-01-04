Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room.

“2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos.

The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt.

Ross initially let her signature curly tresses flourish in the beginning of the photo dump and later slicked them back into a low bun. For a pop of color, the “Girlfriends” star added a bold red lip. To place more emphasis on her look, Ross opted for minimal accessories.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross completed her look with the Gucci x The North Face Leather Hiking Boots. With an outdoor influence, the Gucci x The North collaboration came up with some standout and innovative designs. These Hiking boots are stacked with fashionable details and embody an ankle-length silhouette. Constructed from leather, they flaunt web-stripe detailed laces on the vamps, gunmetal-tone accents and rubber soles. The brand detailing on the side helps to add a touch of luxury to this creation.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.