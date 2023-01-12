Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates Power Suit With Yellow Louboutin Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross brought boss lady energy for a presentation of her haircare brand Pattern Beauty‘s latest round of product launches. As seen on her Instagram, the “Blackish” actress wore a beige and yellow power suit adorned with a variety of impressive detailing.

Ross’s stylishly-oversized single-breasted jacket featured a “Working Girl”-esque padded shoulders and double-layered pockets at the hips. The matching beige parachute-style trousers are cinched at the waist and feature unique button detailing at the hem. Ross styled this business-chic look with a navy blue turtleneck.

For makeup, she went with a warm-red lip and styled her hair in voluminous curls.

The “Girlfriends” actress is the queen of color-coordinated fashion, always finding the perfect shoe to match with one or more eye-catching colors in her ensemble, like the look she wore here. Ross’s beige suit offers a bold pop of color with a sunshine-yellow inner lining, which Ross styled further with a pair of pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps in a similarly bright tone. The style featured a 4.25-inch heel and a glossy leather finish.

When it comes to red carpet and press appearances, Ross is known for her love of bright colors, bold patterns and eye-catching accessories. Her shoe collection is to be envied with its wide array of high-end designers including Balenciaga, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers, Versace, Andrea Wazen, Gucci and many more.

Since Ross launched Pattern Beauty in 2019, the brand can now be found in stores all over the world from retailers including Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target, and many more and has changed the game for the hair care industry.

PHOTOS: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Moments Ever