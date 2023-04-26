Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Pink Dior Trousers With Matching Coat & Glossy Pumps at Brooklyn Artists Ball 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross looked pretty in pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior in New York on Tuesday night. The annual fundraising event celebrated multidisciplinary and visionary Claire Mae Weems.

Ross served spring-worthy style while arriving at the Brooklyn Museum. The “Black-ish” actress gave a pink monochromatic look a glossy finish with a timeless footwear style. Ross’ Dior look included a knee-length coat that she kept draped over her shoulders, a short-sleeve crop and coordinating high-waist pleated trousers.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Dior

The Golden Globe winner styled her hair in a chic ’60s-inspired updo with a sleek ponytail at the back and a braided accent that gave the illusion of a crown. Ross rounded out her look with small dangling earrings and soft makeup.

Giving her business-chic attire a sharp finish, the Pattern Beauty founder slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The classic style featured a shiny, triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ glossy pointed-toe pumps at the Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Dior

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Brooklyn Artists Ball made possible by Dior at Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Pattern Beauty founder will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

