Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Lux Leather in Forest Green Pants & Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross snapped a quick selfie propped on a flight of stairs, posting it to her Instagram Story today. The multi-hyphenated star’s look was colorful and ultra chic as usual, Ross clad in a set and Bottega Veneta footwear.

“The High Note” actress’ two-piece was a forest green set made of leather, comprised of a collared top with long sleeves and silver button closures that ran down the front. The bottoms were made of a similar fabric with a baggy fit.

Tracee Ellis Ross taking a selfie of her outfit. CREDIT: via Instagram

Layered underneath the top, Ross wore a blue, green and white turtleneck with a vibrant floral print that coordinated with the pre-existing color scheme going on in her ensemble. Overtop it all, Ross styled a boxy black blazer that gave her look structure.

Tapping Bottega Veneta for footwear, Ross wore the brand’s “Puddle” boots in yellow. The rain boot-inspired pair features smooth rubber uppers that stop at the ankles. Set atop a chunky curved outsole, the Puddle boot is made from 100% biodegradable polymer and is also a genderless design, wearable by all.

Bottega Veneta “Puddle” boots in black. CREDIT: via Bottega Veneta

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

