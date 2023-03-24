Tracee Ellis Ross Masters Rainy-Day Style in Joggers & Puddle Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share her latest outfit check on Thursday.

The actress layered up a khaki windbreaker atop a chunky red sweater and a matching jogger set in gray. Ross threw on a pair of gold hoop earrings to add some glam to her casual getup.

Tracee Ellis Ross posing for a mirror selfie. CREDIT: Tracee Ellis Ross on Instagram

The “black-ish” actress selected the Bottega Veneta Puddle ankle boot, retailing at $820, to complete her look. The ankle-high waterproof rubber boots come in an assortment of colors. They feature a round rubber cap toe, bonded jersey lining, a tonal textured rubber midsole, and a tonal treaded rubber outsole.

Ross kicked back in a similar pair a few weeks ago with a blue, green and white turtleneck with a vibrant floral print. Ross coordinated with the pre-existing color scheme with a boxy black blazer that gave her look structure.

Tracee Ellis Ross posing for a mirror selfie. CREDIT: Tracee Ellis Ross on Instagram

Ross’s style is all about having fun with fashion and expressing her individuality. She is known for her bold and eclectic fashion sense, often incorporating vibrant colors, bold prints, and unique silhouettes. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

