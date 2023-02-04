Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots for Mercedes Benz Test Drive

Tracee Ellis Ross took a ride in a new white Mercedes Benz EQS and videoed the whole experience, posting it to her Instagram yesterday. The actress modeled her colorful cozy ensemble in the midst of her test-drive moment.

Ross’ look was comprised of a bright purple windbreaker set with an oversized hoodie and matching baggy trousers. Underneath “The High Note” star’s hoodie was a teal turtleneck that kept Ross extra cozy throughout her drive. Shielding her eyes, Ross sported large black sunglasses.

Tapping Bottega Veneta for footwear, Ross wore the brand’s “Puddle” boots in yellow. The rain boot-inspired pair features smooth rubber uppers that stop at the ankles. Set atop a chunky curved outsole, the Puddle boot is made from 100% biodegradable polymer and is also a genderless design, wearable by all.

Bottega Veneta “Puddle” boots. CREDIT: via Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles featuring trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Beyond pointed-toe boots the avid fashion collector and “Blackish” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and many more.

PHOTOS: Check out Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet fashion moments.