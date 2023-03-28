Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Blue in Retro Bomber Jacket & Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle Sneakers

According to her latest Instagram post, Tracee Ellis Ross had a blast celebrating a friend’s birthday alongside other Hollywood A-listers like Tessa Thomson and Gabrielle Union.

Ross shared a carousel of photos with the highlights of the event wearing a head-to-toe blue outfit that looked straight out of the 80’s classic film “Fame”. The athletic look featured a black and blue bomber jacket, a faded blue cotton t-shirt, and rolled-up high-waisted blue pants.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on Instagram celebrating a friend’s birthday. CREDIT: Instagram

When it came to footwear, the “Black-ish” star chose to keep it sporty finishing her look with a pair of Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle Dark Iris sneakers. The shoes featured the brand’s iconic dash in orange and wide white soles.

Regarding beauty, the hair expert and beauty entrepreneur stayed true to the ’80s inspiration of the look keeping her curls loose and kept her makeup natural and barely there. She topped off the look with a pair of large gold hoops.

The Pattern beauty founder is staying busy with her new Podcast “I am America” where she features interviews that explore the diversity of this country and what it means to be an American.

Ross, who is known for her savvy style on the red carpet, also has an impressive shoe collection that ranges from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen, Gucci, and many other high fashion brands.

