Tracee Ellis Ross Laces Into Knee-High Boots With Slit Sweater Dress for The Black Hair Experience Exhibit

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe a slick finish while attending the Pattern x The Black Experience event in Atlanta on Feb. 19. The Emmy-nominated actress stopped by the pop-up art exhibit to promote her new Pattern blowdryer.

Ross took to Instagram to give her followers an inside look at the interactive museum, which features different spaces that celebrate Black hair in all its forms. The “Black-ish” star uploaded a video on the social media site, which sees her taking a tour of the venue’s door knocker earring room.

For the appearance, Ross wore a maroon sweater dress from Patou’s fall 2024 collection. The knitted garment featured a deep V-neckline, zipper detailing at the center, thick cuffs and a slit at the front.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the entertainer opted for minimal accessories and only added small gold hoop earrings. She fluffed out her curls and rounded out the look with soft makeup.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross completed her outfit with burgundy knee-high boots that were also by Patou. The silhouette laced all the way to the top and included a round toe and thin stiletto heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

