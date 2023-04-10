Tracee Ellis Ross Lounges in Floral Cutout Bikini in the Pool

It might be spring, but Tracee Ellis Ross is clearly ready for the summer. The “Black-ish” star gave her fans a sneak peek at her most recent vacation this weekend.

In an Instagram Reel, Ross talked about being “hot as ever” at 50 years old and fluffing her voluminous hair while taking a dip in the pool. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a multi-colored floral bikini. Ross’ two-piece bathing suit included a bralette with a square cutout at the center and matching bottoms.

“It’s been a minute” Ross wrote under the post.

In another post, the “Girlfriends” star tans under the sunny weather in a bright yellow outfit. Ross laid poolside in a breezy, vibrant top and coordinating ruffled bottoms. She styled her hair in a messy high bun and covered her eyes with dark brown sunglasses. The entertainer simply captioned the post with a sun emoji. For both occasions, Ross decided to go barefoot.

Ross has continued to document her staycation during Easter weekend on social media. She recently shared a series of carousel-style images on Instagram, which sees her posing in front of several palm trees in a blue cropped tank top and baggy low-rise dark denim jeans. When it came to footwear, Ross slipped on a set of flat slide sandals with black straps on the front.

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Pattern Beauty founder will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

