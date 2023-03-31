Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates Denim Overalls With Pointy Boots for Ashlee Simpson’s Pieces of Me Launch Party

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her spring wardrobe an edgy touch for her latest outing.

On Wednesday, the “Black-ish” actress celebrated the launch of her sister-in-law Ashlee Simpson’s new Pieces of Me clothing collection with Smash + Tess. The range will include size-inclusive pieces for men, women and children.

In a photo uploaded by the Smash + Tess brand, Ross poses with her brother Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson. For the launch party, Tracee Ellis wore a black blazer with dark denim overalls. The wide-leg garment had thick straps, streamlined accents on the bodice and side slant pockets. She layered the pieces with a simple black top underneath.

(L-R) Tracee Ellis Ross, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross at Ashlee Simpson x Smash + Tess Pieces of Me collection launch party on March 29, 2023.

Adding a bold pop of color to her look, the “Girlfriends” star accessorized with a multi-colored beaded choker necklace and red hoop earrings. As for glam, Tracee Ellis went with soft makeup and bright red lip.

When it came down to the shoes, the Pattern Beauty founder completed her outfit with a pair of boots. The shoe style peaked out slightly underneath her pants and included an elongated pointed-toe.

Ashlee Simpson served boho-chic style at the event. The “Outta My Head” singer wore a floral caramel dress with platform boots. While Evan Ross sported a beige coat with white overalls and chunky sneakers.

Tracee Ellis always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

