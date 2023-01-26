Tori Spelling Launches QVC-Exclusive Home Decor Line in White Dress & Gucci Heels With BFF Jennie Garth

Tori Spelling is launching an exclusive home decor line with her friend and “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Jennie Garth. Titled The BFF Collection, the new collection will be available exclusively on QVC on today.

To announce her new endeavor, Spelling posed in a white off-the-shoulder dress, coordinating with her Garth, who wore a cream crochet dress for the picture. The image was shared on the actress’ Instagram account yesterday.

Spelling accessorized the dress with layers upon layers of gold-toned chain and gem-covered necklaces. For glam, Spelling wore her iconic platinum blond locks parted down the middle and styled into soft waves. She went with a soft-glam makeup look consisting of a softly-defined brow, peachy-pink cheeks, and a glossy lip.

Spelling added an extra touch of glamour to her ensemble with a pair of metallic gold Gucci Marmont wedge heels. The ankle strap heels feature the iconic double-G emblem associated with the luxury brand.

In her post, Spelling described the collection’s product range as “beautifully designed multi-functional bar carts and velvet ottomans to apothecary jars and decorative pillows, our [Spelling and Garth’s] line transport California glam to your home with effortless, easy-to-use pieces.”

Spelling and Garth met one another when they starred in the hit television series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which first premiered in 1990 and lasted ten seasons. Since the show’s finale in 2000, Spelling and Garth have stayed in touch and even created their own joint podcast, 90210OMG.

