Tori Kelly Takes on Streetwear in Cropped Jacket & Adidas x Jeremy Scott Sneakers on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Tori Kelly embraced streetwear style while visiting “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday. She discussed her latest single “missin u” and growing up listening to gospel music. The singer also sang a duet to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with the talk show host.

The “Dear No One” singer wore a cutout white ribbed top underneath a royal blue cropped jacket that featured two front pockets and a drawstring that created a ruched look along the hemline. She paired the top with matching high-waisted wide-leg trousers.

Tori Kelly on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 27, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard

Kelly accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for a pendant necklace, a pair of hoops and an assortment of rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a naturally curled style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of the Adidas Jeremy Scott Forum 84 sneakers. The leather low tops have an all-over colorful graphic design with the Adidas logo sitting right in front of the lace closure which is finished with a hook-and-loop ankle strap. The only area of the sneakers that lacks color is the white rubber sole. The Adidas x Jeremy Scott collaboration was originally released last year in November.

Kelly often works with stylist Oliver Vaugn, who also works with other stars like Coco Jones, Ava DuVernay and Venus Williams.

The “Hollow” singer has always been a fan of the streetwear trend. In a 2015 interview with Footwear News, Kelly revealed that she considers herself a sneakerhead. Kelly said, “I love a good pair of Nikes. I’m big on comfort. With performing and everything, I need to not think about what my feet are doing. So I’m big on the comfort level.” On rare occasions, the singer will switch it up with a pair of leather booties like the ones she wore to the “Today” show back in 2019.

