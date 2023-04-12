Toni Collette Talks Being Dressed by Valentino for ‘Mafia Mamma’ NYC Screening

Toni Collette put on a whimsical display for her latest event.

The Australian actress hit the red carpet ahead of the New York screening of her upcoming film, “Mafia Mamma” on Tuesday. Collette stars in the movie as Kristin, a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy shortly after he passes, which she never knew existed. It hits theaters on Thursday.

Collette attends the “Mafia Mamma” New York screening on April 11. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The “Hereditary” actress attended the event alongside castmates and the film’s director, Catherine Hardwicke.

Collette was dressed by Valentino, as her character donned a few styles from the label in the movie. She wore a sheer white dress with a white underlay. The floor-length gown was covered in white and silver floral and butterfly appliques and featured a high neckline and long sleeves. She added earrings and a few rings to the ensemble.

Monica Bellucci, Collette and director Catherine Hardwicke attend the ‘Mafia Mamma’ New York screening on April 11. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I wear Valentino in the movie and they very kindly brought me into their fashion house in Rome and I tried a bunch of clothes on,” Collette said to FN. “They altered them a little bit and sent them over to me, and it’s a total thrill.”

Though her shoes were covered by her dress, Collette tends to wear classic and more timeless styles, like pointed-toe pumps and sleek ankle boots to red carpets and other press events.

