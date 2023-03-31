Tom Hanks’ Worn-out Nike Sneakers from ‘Cast Away’ Are on Sale for $7,000 at Hollywood Auction

Now you have a chance to buy Chuck Noland’s Nike sneakers from “Cast Away.”

Julien’s Auctions, in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, is auctioning more than 1,400 items from sets of Hollywood movies, including “Saturday Night Fever,” “Back to the Future II” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” auction will also include a famous pair of shoes.

The sneakers worn by Tom Hanks while he was stuck on an island as Chuck Noland in “Cast Away” are part of this collection. The running sneakers are in the same condition as they were seen in the Oscar-nominated film and have an estimated value of $5,000-$7,000.

Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) tattered Nike sneakers from Castaway (estimate $5,000-$7,000), up for bidding in the “Hollywood Classic and Contemporary” auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). CREDIT: Julien's Auctions/Mega “Cast Away” originally premiered in theaters in 2000 and racked up 29 nominations in the two years following its release. The adventure movie follows FedEx executive Chuck Noland as he washes ashore on a deserted island after his plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean during a storm.

Julien’s Auctions is known for their high profile auctions. They have bid on and sold items owned by stars like Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Cher and Michael Jackson. The “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” auction will also include Christian Bale’s Batman Cowl from “Batman Begins” and John Travolta’s infamous Tony Manero all-white suit from “Saturday Night Fever.”

Batman (Christian Bale) mask prop from Batman Begins (estimate $6,000-$8,000), up for bidding in the “Hollywood Classic and Contemporary” auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). CREDIT: Julien's Auctions/Mega Tony Manero (John Travolta) iconic white Saturday Night Fever three-piece suit, with signed photos, lobby cards, album and DVD (estimate $100,000-$200,000), up for bidding in the “Hollywood Classic and Contemporary” auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). CREDIT: Julien's Auctions/Mega The two-day auction will take place live on April 22 and April 23, shortly after the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, which will be held in Hollywood from April 13 to 16. Viewers can attend the auction live in Beverly Hills or cast their bids online at Julienslive.com.

PHOTOS: FIDM Museum Art of Costume Design Exhibit 2023 Celebrates ‘Avatar,’ ‘Black Panther’ & More