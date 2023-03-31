×
Tom Hanks’ Worn-out Nike Sneakers from ‘Cast Away’ Are on Sale for $7,000 at Hollywood Auction

By Melody Rivera
CAST AWAY, Tom Hanks, 2000 TM and Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” costumes by Shirley Kurata.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” costumes by Shirley Kurata.
Now you have a chance to buy Chuck Noland’s Nike sneakers from “Cast Away.”

Julien’s Auctions, in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, is auctioning more than 1,400 items from sets of Hollywood movies, including “Saturday Night Fever,” “Back to the Future II” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” auction will also include a famous pair of shoes.

The sneakers worn by Tom Hanks while he was stuck on an island as Chuck Noland in “Cast Away” are part of this collection. The running sneakers are in the same condition as they were seen in the Oscar-nominated film and have an estimated value of $5,000-$7,000.

 

 

John Travolta’s iconic whit suit from Saturday Night Fever is set to sell for up to $200,000 at auction. The instantly recognisable three-piece worn by disco king Tony Manero as he strutted his stuff on the dancefloor - described as “a pinnacle piece of American pop culture history” - is among a trove of Hollywood memorabilia going up for auction. An original machete used by Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones to slice through a rope bridge in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is also expected to fetch between $100,000-$200,000. And the largest collection of Harry Potter wands ever assembled - including those of Sirius Black, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Lord Voldemort and the Boy Wizard himself - are going under the hammer individually, with estimates of up to $10,000. The “Hollywood Classic and Contemporary” auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) also includes another suit worn by John Travolta as Pulp Fiction hitman Vincent Vega (estimate $25,000-$45,000), plus Iron Man masks, James Bond and John Wick suits, Charlie Chaplin’s personally owned bamboo cane and an 8ft Kung Fu Panda figure from the movie’s premiere. A BB-8 droid head with a high estimate of $35,000 is among a host of Star Wars items up for grabs, while an original production used prototype mechanical Xenomorph “double mouth” apparatus test heads from the 1979 classic Alien are set to sell for up to $30,000 each. Even movie fans on a budget could be in with a chance of snapping up a collection of one-of-a-kind storyboards mapping out wisecracks by Bruce Willis’ John McLane and breath-taking stunts, estimated at $100-$200. The full list of highlights includes: * Tony Manero (John Travolta) iconic white Saturday Night Fever three-piece suit, with signed photos, lobby cards, album and DVD (estimate $100,000-$200,000) * Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) rope bridge machete from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (estimate $100,000-$200,000) * Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) hoverboard prop from Back to the Future II (estimate $60,000-$80,000) * Thor (Chris Hemsworth) “Mjolnir” hammer prop from Thor: The Dark World (estimate $50,000-$70,000) * William Shakespeare bust prop housing a secret Batcave entrance controller from Batman TV series (estimate $50,000-$70,000) * Vincent Vega (John Travolta) suit from Pulp Fiction (estimate $25,000-$45,000) * BB-8 droid head prop from Star Wars - The Force Awakens (estimate $25,000-$35,000) * Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) prototype Mark III helmet prop (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * Alien Xenomorph “double mouth” mechanical apparatus prototype (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * James Bond (Daniel Craig) Windsor suit from Spectre (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) canary yellow trench coat and hat (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * Charlie Chaplin’s personally owned bamboo cane (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * Theda Bara’s vulture-shaped headdress from 1917 movie Cleopatra (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * Original “U.S.S. Discovery One” spacecraft filming model from 2010 - The Year We Make Contact (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * Rey (Daisy Ridley) quarterstaff prop from Star Wars - The Force Awakens (estimate $20,000-$30,000) * “Po” Kung Fu Panda premiere figure (estimate $10,000-$20,000) * C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) hand prop from Star Wars - Return of the Jedi (estimate $10,000-$20,000) * Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) wand prop from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (estimate $8,000-$10,000) * Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) wand prop from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (estimate $8,000-$10,000) * Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) wand prop from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (estimate $7,000-$9,000) * Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) wand prop from Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix (estimate $6,000-$8,000) * Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) wand prop from Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix (estimate $3,000-$5,000) * Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) wand prop from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban (estimate $3,000-$5,000) * Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) wand prop from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban (estimate $2,000-$3,000) * Narcisa Malfoy (Helen McCrory) wand prop from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (estimate $2,000-$3,000) * Death Star plans data card prop from Star Wars - Rogue One (estimate $8,000-$10,000) * Adonis Creed (Michael B. Martin Nolan, Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions, said: "We are proud to unveil this unprecedented collection of items that have defined pop culture and the history of Hollywood from the past century that will continue to celebrate movie magic for centuries to come. ""Together with our venerated partners TCM, we have put together the industry's first Hollywood auction event of the year featuring some of the most recognizable and sought after memorabilia in the world. "From John Travolta's Saturday Night Fever suit to Indiana Jones' machete to a rare headdress from the lost 1917 Cleopatra film to the largest collection of Harry Potter wands, this auction honors Hollywood's greatest artistic achievements across all eras and genres and offers something for every fan and collector." The auction will take place at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills and online from April 22-23, starting at 10am (Pacific Time) on both days. Photo credit: Julien's Auctions/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA963866_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) tattered Nike sneakers from Castaway (estimate $5,000-$7,000), up for bidding in the “Hollywood Classic and Contemporary” auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
CREDIT: Julien's Auctions/Mega
“Cast Away” originally premiered in theaters in 2000 and racked up 29 nominations in the two years following its release. The adventure movie follows FedEx executive Chuck Noland as he washes ashore on a deserted island after his plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean during a storm.

Julien’s Auctions is known for their high profile auctions. They have bid on and sold items owned by stars like Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Cher and Michael Jackson. The “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” auction will also include Christian Bale’s Batman Cowl from “Batman Begins” and John Travolta’s infamous Tony Manero all-white suit from “Saturday Night Fever.”

Photo credit: Julien's Auctions/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA963866_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Batman (Christian Bale) mask prop from Batman Begins (estimate $6,000-$8,000), up for bidding in the “Hollywood Classic and Contemporary” auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
CREDIT: Julien's Auctions/Mega
Photo credit: Julien's Auctions/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA963866_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tony Manero (John Travolta) iconic white Saturday Night Fever three-piece suit, with signed photos, lobby cards, album and DVD (estimate $100,000-$200,000), up for bidding in the “Hollywood Classic and Contemporary” auction presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
CREDIT: Julien's Auctions/Mega
The two-day auction will take place live on April 22 and April 23, shortly after the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival, which will be held in Hollywood from April 13 to 16. Viewers can attend the auction live in Beverly Hills or cast their bids online at Julienslive.com.

