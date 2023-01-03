Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Lake Goes Casual for Horse Riding in Yellow Pants & Black High-Top Sneakers

Tom Brady posted a photo of his daughter Vivian Lake riding a horse on his Instagram Story yesterday. The quarterback showed he was proud of her by adding three hearts “x infinity” to his caption.

Lake was dressed plainly for the sporty activity down to her feet.

For the father-daughter bonding time, the 10-year-old wore a pink tee with short sleeves with skinny yellow pants. In addition, Lake donned horse riding gear that included fingerless gloves and a black helmet that was secured in place under her chin, the protective headwear hiding her long brown hair. Comfort was seemingly the priority.

Tom Brady’s daughter riding a horse via his Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

On her feet, the young fashionista sported what appeared to be glossy black high-top shoes, which she secured into stirrups connected to the leather saddle she sat on. Although they were slightly hard to see, the pair was equipped with a sleek lace-up silhouette and seemingly reliable tread that made the shoes perfect for the ride.

In December, Brady celebrated Lake’s 10th birthday. For the occasion, the daughter of the football player was clad in a pink hoodie and a gray knit hat.

“Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” Brady captioned.

