Tom Brady Models His Apparel Brand in Tracksuit & John Elliott Sneakers Before Boarding Private Jet

Tom Brady is keeping it busy during his retirement.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Instagram to promote his own brand, the Brady Brand, this Thursday. He showed off a newly released tracksuit from his clothing line’s new collection, Regenerate, while walking to board his private jet.

“My go to from the couch to the plane,” he captioned.

The new Regenerate line features apparel with new performance attributes like moisture-wicking technology, welt pockets and a streamlined tapered fit. Brady went for the full set in a stone gray colorway for both hoodie and pants.

When it came to footwear, Brady finished the athletic look with a pair of white lace-up running shoes by John Elliott. The style featured flat white rubber soles and white uppers with flat white rubber soles and thin dark gray outsoles. The contemporary set added a versatile base to his two-toned outfit, complementing it with matching hues.

John Elliott sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

Besides the athlete fronting the project, Brady Brand is a joint venture with Jens Grede it’s designed by Public School cofounder and CFDA Award winner Dao-Yi Chow, who’s also the creative director of the brand.

Before starting his own apparel brand in 2022, Brady was already a top fashion world figure for many years, starring in campaigns for brands like Ugg and Tag Heuer, to name a few, and even serving as a co-chair at the Met Gala back in 2017.

