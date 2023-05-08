Tiwa Savage Performs in Glittery Green Dress & Heels at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Tiwa Savage was a scene in green while performing “Keys to the Kingdom” at the coronation concert in London today. The Nigerian singer and actress hit high notes on stage at Windsor Castle.

The coronation concert is part of the celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Tiwa Savage performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Savage looked stunning for the star-studded concert. The “Koroba” artist donned an off-the-shoulder green dress. The shiny piece featured a fitted corseted bodice, a ruffled accent at the center and a flowy skirt. The garment also included a long sash that draped from the waist and created a dramatic train.

Further elevating the moment, the “All Over” musician accessorized with statement green gemstone earrings, layered choker necklaces, a pink diamond cross chain and a few midi rings. Savage’s hair was styled wet and cascaded down her back. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout.

The length of Savage’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear. However, she likely tied her wardrobe together with sharp pumps, platform heels and strappy sandals.

Tiwa Savage performs onstage during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023, in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

