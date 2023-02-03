Tinashe Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Biker Shorts at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Tinashe served a sporty look at Stella McCartney X Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles joined by other celebrities like Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom and many more.

The “2 On” singer who recently starred in the remake of the 90’s cult movie “House Party” wore a gym-ready outfit from Stella McCartney for Adidas’ collection to celebrate the British designer’s celebration.

Tinashe attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 2, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tinashe’s look included a pair of mid-thigh biker shorts that feature a white letter pattern finished with two green stripes on the sides and, as all Stella McCartney’s pieces in collaboration with Adidas, are made with recycled materials.

The singer elevated the ensemble with 6-inch platform heels in white. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Tinashe attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 2, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tinashe accessorized the look with layered necklaces, a choker, and extra-large gold hoops. As for beauty, Tinashe stayed true to her Y2K revival usual style and went for a messy updo finished with two thin braids at the front and matte lipstick in brown.

When it comes to footwear style, the singer and actor favors chunky sneakers and extra-high platforms on and off the stage. For the past few years, she’s been working with fashion stylist Katie Quian, who’s also worked with A-Listers like Saweetie and Nazanin Mandi, and is known for her fun, imaginative, and daring take on style and usually favors a combination of emerging designers like Michael Ngo or Mia Vesper and classics the singer loves, like Givenchy and René Caovilla.

