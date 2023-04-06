Tinashe Gets Sporty in Distressed Denim Shirt With Metallic Strappy Heels at Lakers Game

Tinashe gave her sporty style and edgy upgrade for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. The Clippers beat the Lakers 125-118 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the big match, Tinashe wore a leather Lakers bomber jacket. The outerwear featured the teams signature purple and gold colors and had thick cuffs and double buttons near the hem.

Tinashe attends the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “2 On ” singer layered the coat with an oversized distressed denim shirt and wide-leg leather capri pants. Taking things up a notch, Tinashe added oversized thin hoop earrings, layered necklaces and several midi rings. As for glam, she went with soft neutral makeup and styled her hair in a chic curly updo.

Completing the “Player” musician’s outfit was a pair of blue metallic strappy sandals. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her leg and included a round outsole and thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tinashe’s blue strappy sandals at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Tinashe attends the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on April 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Tinashe keeps her rotation slick. The “All Hands on Deck” artist favors leather and crystal-accented platform sandals, as well as pointed-toe pumps, from brands like Givenchy, Casadei and René Caovilla on the red carpet. For more casual ensembles, she often slips on white low- and high-top sneakers by Adidas and Vans, plus her trusty comfy Ugg boots.

