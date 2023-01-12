Tinashe Channels Y2K Style in Denim Cutout Jeans With Distressed Bustier & Gemstone Pumps for ‘House Party’ Screening

Tinashe took denim inspiration from the early aughts for the “House Party” screening in Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 11. The “2 On” singer stars in the remake of the 1990s cult classic film, which follows two aspiring club promoters who decide to host the party of the year at Lebron James exclusive mansion.

While arriving at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre, Tinashe appeared on the green carpet in a full denim outfit that channeled the early 2000s.

Tinashe attends the “House Party” screening at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on Jan. 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME

The songwriter’s ensemble included an almost floor-length denim jacket that she layered over a plunging bustier top and patchwork jeans. The bustier top had distressed detailing at the center, while the bottoms included circle cutouts along the leg.

Tinashe attends the “House Party” screening at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on Jan. 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME

Staying true to a Y2K style moment, the “Player” songstress accessorized her look with layered beaded choker necklaces and a small denim purse. Tinashe styled her hair bone straight and let tapered bangs frame her face.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a pair of shiny pair of pumps. The silhouette peeked out underneath her pants leg and had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe that was decorated with a large gold gemstone embellishment.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Tinashe attends the “House Party” screening at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on Jan. 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME

When it comes to shoes, Tinashe keeps her rotation slick. The “All Hands on Deck” singer favors leather and crystal-accented platform sandals, as well as pointed-toe pumps, from brands like Givenchy, Casadei and René Caovilla on the red carpet. For more casual ensembles, she often slips on white low- and high-top sneakers by Adidas and Vans, plus her trusty comfy Ugg boots.

