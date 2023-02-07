Tinashe Poses in Mules and Combat Boots for Hugo’s Spring 2023 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tinashe tapped into her inner model for Hugo’s spring 2023 campaign. Shot by Stuart Winecoff and also starring Evan Mock and Bella Poarch, the new imagery highlights themes of individuality and defiance for the upcoming season.

Throughout the campaign, Hugo’s signature red hue can be seen in all images while spotlighting its three stars-turned-models. Tinashe’s are no exception; in one shot, she poses on a cherry-red carpet in the brand’s logo-banded white bra and briefs, layered with a “Hugo” cursive font-printed button-up shirt.

Tinashe stars in Hugo’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Stuart Winecoff/Courtesy of Hugo

Another shot finds Tinashe dressed in head-to-toe black, mixing textures with a pair of split-hem leather trousers and a cropped sweater. A black Hugo shoulder bag completes the “Throw A Fit” singer’s ensemble, seen lounging in the red-toned interior of an automobile. Finishing her outfit is a set of matching leather mules, complete with two wide front straps for an effortless slip-on appearance.

Related Tinashe Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Biker Shorts at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party Converse Celebrates Black History Month With 'Black Joy' Collection Jennifer Lopez Models in Bra, Cardigan & Sandals for Coach's Spring 2023 Campaign

Tinashe stars in Hugo’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Stuart Winecoff/Courtesy of Hugo

Tinashe’s final ensembles are both given an edgy boost through a pair of chunky black leather lace-up boots. One shot finds the “Aquarius” musician in a red-banded cutout sports bra and briefs, paired in ’90s-esque fashion with red drop-crotch sweatpants and a black beanie. The boots also make an appearance in her final outfit, seen in a group shot with Poarch and Mock: a black blazer dress and red-framed sunglasses.

Tinashe stars in Hugo’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Stuart Winecoff/Courtesy of Hugo

(L-R) Tinashe, Bella Poarch and Evan Mock star in Hugo’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Stuart Winecoff/Courtesy of Hugo

Hugo’s spring 2023 collection features a range of retro-inspired womenswear, including blue denim jeans, jackets and a minidress in cargo, two-toned and logo-printed silhouettes. Rounding out the line are blazers, button-up cardigans, satin blouses and an array of mini and maxi-length dresses, all in hues of blue, golden yellow, maroon, black and light pink — with bursts of floral and geometric prints for a pop of graphics. The current shoe selection primarily features chunky paneled sneakers and sneaker boots, as well as a sleek set of ankle-wrapped block-heeled sandals. Ranging from $20-$495, the collection is available now on Hugo’s website.

PHOTOS: Discover Hugo’s 2022 Coachella party in the gallery.