Tina Fey Means Business in Plaid Suit & Suede Boots on ‘Seth Meyers’

Tina Fey appeared on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” which aired yesterday on NBC. Fey spoke briefly about her “Restless Leg Tour” with fellow comedian Amy Poehler, living in London, and shared details on season 3 of “Girls5eva.”

Fey’s look was comprised of a gray plaid tailored blazer worn overtop a slightly sheer black top tucked into her trousers. On bottom, the comedian wore matching plaid trousers.

For finishing touches, Fey wore simple dainty gold rings and styled her shaggy dark brown hair in a side part in defined waves.

Tina Fey on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

When it came down to footwear, Fey sported dark ankle boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing suede finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the “30 Rock” actress taller, while streamlining her silhouette thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

A closer look at Tina Fey’s shoes. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Tina Fey on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Often, Fey can be seen wearing a variety of stylish ensembles comprised mainly of closet staples and tried and true basics elevated with the addition of whimsical prints, sparkling embellishments or an interesting silhouette. Fey is a lover of blazer dresses and suits with the addition of the occasional maxi-length dress.

On the footwear front, the television personality usually gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps and ankle and boots in neutral shades. On less formal occasions, Fey can be found wearing sneakers and loafers from brands like Converse.