Tiffany Haddish Bursts With Color in Metallic Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Tiffany Haddish had a shining moment as she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars party on Sunday.

The “Girls Trip” actress wore a colorful metallic Zuhair Murad gown that featured a ruched bodice and a plunging neckline. The gleaming piece graced the floor with a pleated skirt that had two thigh-high slits. The flowing gown is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish styled her platinum blond pixie cut into finger waves that framed her face bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip. Her timeless look was created by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas and hairstylist Ray Christopher. The beauty duo has a star-studded portfolio working on Lori Harvey, Adrienne Bailon and Naomi Campbell.

The comedian completed the look by slipping into a pair of gold sandals. The metallic heels featured a rounded toe decorated with a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the boosting height from the stiletto heel which was about 4 inches tall.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish was dressed by styling duo Wayman and Micah who also created Jodie Turner-Smith, Danielle Deadwyler and Tessa Thompson’s look for the after-party.

The last time we saw the actress was at Time’s Women of the Year Gala last week delivering daring style in a thigh-high slit dress and sparkling knot sandals.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

