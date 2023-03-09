Tiffany Haddish Delivers Daring Style in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Sparkling Knot Sandals at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Tiffany Haddish brought bold blue style to Time’s Women of the Year Gala on March 8. The annual event honors women leaders who use their voices to fight for a more equal world.

Haddish made a vibrant appearance on the red carpet at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian wore a cobalt blue silk dress. The piece featured an asymmetrical neckline, subtle ruffled accents on the skirt and a daring thigh-high side slit.

Tiffany Haddish attends TIME’s 2nd annual Women of the Year Gala at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Girls Trip” star accessorized the look with dangling gold earrings, layered necklaces and a few midi rings. As for glam, Haddish went with sharp winged eyeliner and a matte pink pout. She slicked her platinum blond pixie down and styled it in finger waves.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer gave her wardrobe a sparkling boost with strappy sandals. The glittering silhouette featured a knot on the toe, double straps around the ankle and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s sparkling strappy sandals at Time’s Women of the Year Gala on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

Tiffany Haddish attends TIME’s 2nd annual Women of the Year Gala at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The Women of the Year honorees include Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

