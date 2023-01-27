Tiffany Haddish Shines in Embellished Blazer Dress & Velvet Boots at Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish was one of the many celebrities who showed up to support Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures yesterday. Oprah Winfrey, Jalen Rose, Angela Rye and Jurnee Smollett were also in attendance.

The “Night School” actress made a case for a tailoring dress in an embellished getup. Her blazer dress was designed with crystals and pearlescent medals and scripted embroidery in a contrasting color to add a little drama. The notched collar was covered in crystals, while the long sleeves complemented the shift silhouette.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

On her feet, she kicked back in a pair of crushed velvet-heeled boots that rose right below her knees. The stylish set featured a contemporary block heel weighing in at 4 inches. This was right up the “Girls Trip” star’s alley when it comes to footwear, as she often slips on heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Jan. 26, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series, derived from a myriad of essays, seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

PHOTOS: Tiffany Haddish’s Breakout Style Statements