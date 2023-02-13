Tiffany Haddish Gets Fierce in Cheetah Print Catsuit With Strappy Sandals at Super Bowl 2023 Party

Tiffany Haddish looked fierce and fabulous at Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Feb. 11. The event was held at Talking Slit Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz ahead Super Bowl LVII.

The Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian arrived at the sports affair, wearing a cheetah print catsuit. The form-fitting piece featured shoulder cutouts, a plunging neckline and was accented with purple, white and light print cheetah print. Haddish accessorized her outfit with small diamond earrings and a silver pendant necklace.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving the look a slick finish, the “Girls Trip” star slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. The silhouette had double straps across the toe, an ankle strap and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s strappy sandals at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Feb. 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. The highly-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event also included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

