Tiffany Haddish Pops in Plunging Red Dress & Knee-High Boots for ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

TIffany Haddish made a vibrant appearance at the “Landscape With Invisible Hand” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival yesterday. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked chic while arriving at the Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah, for the occasion.

Haddish wore a gray knee-length blazer jacket. The outerwear featured pointy shoulder pads and sharp lapels. Underneath, the “Girls Trip” star wore a plunging red dress that included a deep V-neckline and subtle pleats on the hem.

Tiffany Haddish attends the “Landscape With Invisible Hand” premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Haddish simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and an Apple Watch. The comedian slicked her bleach-blond hair to the side and rounded out the look with soft makeup and a brown matte lip.

Completing the entertainer’s outfit was a pair of black leather knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had an almond-shaped toe and sat atop a chunky cylinder-shaped heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

