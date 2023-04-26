Tiffany Haddish Elevates Daring Thigh-High Slit Dress With Crystal-Embellished Heels at Mônot Dinner

Tiffany Haddish gave her sleek style a sparkling finish for the Mônot dinner at Chateau Marmont on April 23.

For the occasion, Haddish donned a black dress. The piece was far from simple as it included a daring, thigh-high slit, one fitted long-sleeve and a cutout on the chest and near the hip.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Mônot dinner at Chateau Marmont on April 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

To let her look do all of the talking, the Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian opted for minimal accessories. Haddish swapped her platinum blond pixie for a blunt cut bob that was styled bone straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Girls Trip” star’s outfit gained a glittering boost from her crystal-embellished strappy sandals. The wrap-around style had thin straps across the toe and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s crystal-embellished strappy sandals at the Mônot dinner on April 23, 2023. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Mônot dinner at Chateau Marmont on April 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Mônot designer Eli Mizrahi hosted an intimate dinner at the Chateau Marmont on April 23. Hollywood’s biggest names joined Mizrahi to celebrate including Demi Lovato, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Lyonne, Dove Cameron, Zoey Deutch, City Girls JT and Normani.

