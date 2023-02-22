Tiffany Haddish Pops in Cutout Printed Dress With Metallic Purple Sandals at Humor Mill Awards 2023

Tiffany Haddish brought bold style to the 2023 Humor Mill Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 21. The inaugural ceremony celebrated legends and emerging stars in Black comedy and culture.

Haddish looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the Directors Guild of America. The Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian was certainly dressed to impress, wearing a purple, yellow and black printed turtleneck dress. The eye-catching piece featured crisscross cutouts on the side and a knee-high slit.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Humor Mill Awards at Directors Guild Of America on Feb. 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To take things up a notch, the “Girls Trip” star accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and a collection of midi rings. As for glam, Haddish went with light purple eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Haddish coordinated her dress with purple metallic strappy sandals. The silhouette featured a square outsole, thin straps on the instep and sat atop a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s purple strappy sandals at the Humor Mill Awards on Feb. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Humor Mill Awards at Directors Guild Of America on Feb. 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

