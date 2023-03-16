Tiffany Haddish Embraces Sensual Suiting With T-Strap Sandals at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Tiffany Haddish was sharply outfitted at Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show in Miami on Wednesday. The Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian joined a star-studded front row that included Demi Lovato, Maluma and Bella Thorne.

Haddish was a vision in white as she arrived at the event in a sensual power suit. The “Girls Trip” star’s ensemble included a blazer and coordinating pleated trousers. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads, a plunging deep V-neckline and sleek lapels.

Tiffany Haddish attends Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show on March 15, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

To further elevate her ensemble, Haddish accessorized with diamond hoop earrings, a collection midi rings and a pointy french-tip nails. As for glam, the entertainer styled her blond pixie in defined finger waves and opted for soft makeup with a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Haddish completed her look with brown square-toe sandals. The silhouette had a thin T-strap across the toe, a square outsole and sat atop a rectangle heel.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s strappy sandals at Boss’s spring 2023 Miami Fashion Show on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

Tiffany Haddish attends Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show on March 15, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

Boss showed its spring 2023 collection in Miami before a crowd of over 500 guests. The coveted German designer brand enlisted the help of some serious star power, making models of Pamela Anderson, superstar stylist Law Roach, Precious Lee, DJ Khaled and competitive Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini. Models, athletes and entertainers alike stormed down a catwalk made to look like water, evoking themes of transparency. The collection took inspiration from the city it was held in, focusing on duality and individuality in an ever-changing world.

