Tiffany Haddish Upgrades Asymmetrical Plaid Blazer With Skinny Jeans & Glossy 6-Inch Heels for April Fools Comedy Jam

Tiffany Haddish brought spring style and lots of laughs to Rip Michael’s April Fools Comedy Jam over the weekend. The event was held at the Barclays Center in New York City and featured musical guests Bobby Shmurda and Da Baby.

For the occasion, Haddish wore a tan plaid blazer. The piece gave the illusion of a trench coat due its wide lapels that fell off the shoulder and its belted waist. The garment also included an asymmetrical hem, buttons near the cuffs and a side slant pocket.

Tiffany Haddish attends April Fools Comedy Jam presented by Rip Michaels at Barclays Center on April 1, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Tiffany Haddish attends April Fools Comedy Jam presented by Rip Michaels at Barclays Center on April 1, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

The “Girls Trip” star complemented her top with dark skinny jeans. Haddish accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings. As for glam, she slicked her platinum blond pixie down and went with soft makeup.

Giving the look a shiny finish, the Emmy Award-winning actress slipped into a pair of patent leather platform sandals. The glossy style had a thick strap across the toe and was set on a chunky, rectangle heel of 6 inches.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s platform sandals at April Fools Comedy Jam on April 1, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Tiffany Haddish attends April Fools Comedy Jam presented by Rip Michaels at Barclays Center on April 1, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

