Tiffany Haddish Shines in Sequin Dice Minidress & Glossy 6-Inch Heels at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Tiffany Haddish gave a sparkling mini dress a slick boost while attending the world premiere of “Air” in Los Angeles tonight. Set in 1984, “Air: Courting A Legend” chronicles Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan and the company’s pitch to land the basketball legend in an endorsement deal.

For the occasion held at the Regency Village Theatre, Haddish wore a sequin minidress that was decorated with glittering black and white dice cubes throughout.

Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the Emmy Award-winning actress simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings. Haddish slicked her platinum blond pixie into sleek finger waves and rounded out the look with soft makeup and a glossy pout.

Giving her look an edgy boost, the “Girls Trip” star slipped into a pair of glossy platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and was set on a 6-inch rectangle heel.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s platform sandals at the “Air” world premiere on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

