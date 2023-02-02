Tiffany Haddish Puts Colorful Spin on Adidas Track Jacket With Leopard Print Pom Pom Sneakers

Tiffany Haddish gave her casual style a colorful boost while out on Jan. 30. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted having lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Haddish looked cool and comfortable for the occasion. The “Girls Trip” star sported a light blue Adidas track jacket. The athletic outerwear was embossed with Adidas signature 3-Stripes on the sleeves and also had a round neckline, thick cuffs and zipper detailing at the center. She teamed the top with faded blue skinny jeans.

Tiffany Haddish out in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

To keep her hands free, Haddish carried a backpack on her shoulder and strapped her cell phone across her body. She continued to accessorize with small silver stud earrings and hooked her dark shades on the collar of her jacket.

Haddish rounded out her look with minimal makeup and slicked her wavy bleach blond hair on the side.

Tiffany Haddish out in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Completing the comedian’s outfit was the Gucci Ultraspace sneaker. The silhouette is part of the Gucci x Dover Street Market Fall 2020 collection. The silhouette features a round toe with a bold blue and pink design, while the upper comes dressed with leopard print and Gucci’s signature logo on the pull tabs. Neon green pompoms can also be attached on the laces. The Gucci Ultraspace sneaker is also offered in a yellow-green and printed pattern and multi-colored laces.

Tiffany Haddish out in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

