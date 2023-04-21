Tifanny Haddish Goes Classic in Bodycon Dress & Gold Heels for Casa/LA Reimagine Gala

Tiffany Haddish brought a classic silhouette to the Casa/LA Reimagine Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday.

For the occasion held at The Beverly Hilton, Haddish donned a dark blue midi dress. The piece had short triangular sleeves, a subtle sweetheart neckline, a form-fitting bodice and a mermaid-style skirt. To let her look speak for itself, the “Girls Trip” star simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Casa/LA Reimagine Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 20. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish styled her platinum blond pixie in finger waves. As for makeup, she went with a soft, smokey eye and red satin pout.

Rounding out the “Night School” star’s look was a pair of gold metallic sandals. The shiny style featured a pointy outsole and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddih’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Casa/LA Reimagine Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 20. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

The 11th annual Casa/La Reimagine Gala honored community partners who have shown up for families and children impacted by the largest child welfare system.

