Tia Mowry Dances to ‘Flowers’ in Swimsuit & ‘Safety Pin’ Sandals on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, Tia Mowry served a dose of self-love in a black swimsuit chicly styled with Versace heels while dancing around her house to Miley Cyrus’ inescapable hit “Flowers.”

The “Sister, Sister” star posted a video dancing around her house and clearly enjoying herself with the caption “POV: Just being yourself and loving yourself and loving yourself is the flex.” The former TV star turned entrepreneur wore a black swimsuit paired with an oversize black blazer that featured long sequined sleeves and padded shoulders.

Mowry accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings, a flat gold necklace, chunky gold chain bracelets and a gold watch. When it came to beauty, The “4U” haircare brand founder styled her hair in a high braided ponytail that went down to her midback, smokey eyes in dark brown tones and a matte white manicure.

Mowry finished the look with a pair of Versace Safety Pin sandals. The $1,275 style features 4-inch stiletto heels, an open square toe, leather lining and sole, plus a pleated ankle cuff with a golden logo pin accent.

Versace Safety Pin Sandals CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

When it comes to footwear, Mowry’s choices range from cozy casual to sleek glam. Besides this style of sandals, the actress, who often shares her shoe closet on social media, is often seen wearing a variety of lace-up and slide-on sneakers from brands like Steve Madden, Topshop and Nike. For dressier moments, she tends to favor a nude or metallic strappy heel or sharp pointed-toe pump from a mix of brands that include Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and many more.

