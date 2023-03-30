Tia Mowry Styles Tiny Boy Shorts With Leather Jacket & Bedazzled Boots

Tia Mowry made a spring-worthy style statement on Instagram.

On Wednesday, “The Game” actress uploaded a new image on her Instagram Stories. Set to Ice Spice’s, “In Ha Mood,” the new photo sees Mowry posing in a navy blue printed romper. The one-piece garment featured a square neckline, thick waistband and tiny boy shorts. Giving her look a touch of sophistication, Mowry kept a black leather blazer jacket draped over her shoulders.

Tia Mowry via Instagram Stories on March 29, 2023.

To amp up her look, the “Sister, Sister” star accessorized with oversized thin hoop earrings, choker neckace, several bracelets and few midi rings. Mowry parted her hair on the side and styled it straight. As for glam, the “Whole New You” author went with shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Mowry tied her outfit together with bedazzled ankle boots. The slip-on silhouette had a large buckle at the top, an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a thick block heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Mowry recently showed off her sartorial prowess while promoting her new 4U by Tia haircare line, which is currently available in Walmart. To check out her products in the retail store, Mowry wore a leather blazer with a black top and camouflage jogger pants. On her feet was a pair strappy sandals.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

