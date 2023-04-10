Tia Mowry Delivers Spring-Worthy Style in Breezy Maxi Dress & Sandals for Easter With Kids Cree & Cairo

Tia Mowry recapped her Easter weekend through a series of photos on Instagram. The collection of images sees the “Sister, Sister” star posing alongside her two children Cree Hardrict and Cairo Hardrict. Mowry continued to share photos from past celebrations, which sees her with her mother and younger brothers Taj Mowry and Tavior Mowry.

“Bringing it back to these beautiful Easter moments I’ve had the privilege to celebrate with my family the past few years. Family is everything to me, and from mine to yours, we hope you have a wonderful Easter filled with love and good company,” Mowry wrote under the post.

In the first picture, Mowry and her two children Cree and Cairo could be seen kneeling in front on a green lawn. The “Family Reunion” actress was all smiles, while wearing a sheer white maxi dress. The flowy piece featured a plunging V-neckline, short breezy sleeves and a layered pleated skirt. Though her footwear was not visible, it is likely that Mowry completed her look with heeled statement sandals.

Related Gwen Stefani, Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner and Other Stars Celebrate Easter in High Heels, Bunny Ears and More Blake Lively Keeps Things Casual in Wool Coat, Sweatpants & Sneakers While in NYC Zara Tindall Pops in Pink Dress & Suede Heels With Daughter Lena Tindall at 2023 Royal Easter Service

When it comes to footwear, the “Whole New You” author’s shoe style ranges from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

Mowry’s son Cree was sharply outfitted in a blue suit. The 11-year-old star complemented his wardrobe with a light blue button-down shirt and a striped tie. On his feet was a pair of white slip-on sneakers. Mowry’s daughter looked adorable in a baby pink tulle dress and white flower headband. She completed her outfit with white sandals.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years