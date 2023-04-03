Tia Mowry Celebrates Spring in White Corset Dress & Strappy Pumps

Tia Mowry is in the spring mood. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Sister, Sister” star showed off a chic white look on her story and declared, “spring has sprung,” along with a pink flower emoji.

In the snap, Mowry can be seen posing in a corseted dress featuring a flouncy skirt with a hem that hit just above the knee. Accessorizing, she donned giant hoop earrings, as well as various bracelets and a ring.

CREDIT: Instagram/TiaMowry

As for footwear, the actress and entrepreneur laced up a pair of strappy white peep-toe sandals that crisscrossed and tied to fasten around her ankles. The pumps, which appeared to have about a 3-inch heel, seamlessly pulled her ensemble together.

CREDIT: Instagram/TiaMowry

Later on in the day, the 4U by Tia hair care brand founder modeled a much more dressed-down getup on her story. Giving fans a glimpse of her closet, Mowry snapped a mirror selfie in an all-black athleisure outfit complete with white Nike sneakers and gold jewelry. She opted for sporty Air Max Dawn sneakers featuring black and orange accents. The vintage running shoe-inspired style is crafted using sustainable materials and goes for $115.

CREDIT: Instagram/TiaMowry

Over the years, the former Disney Channel starlet has been spotted wearing shoes from top brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin, but has also been known to step out in more affordable styles from brands like Adidas and Dr. Martens. Some of her favorite shoe styles include strappy sandals, timeless pointed pumps, sleek ankle booties, high-top sneakers and Nike Air Maxes.