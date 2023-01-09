Tia Mowry Channels Schoolgirl Style in Plaid Miniskirt & Dr. Martens Boots With Son Cree Hardrict

Tia Mowry gave preppy style an edgy twist as she took a mirror selfie with her son, Cree Hardrict.

The picture posted to her Instagram Story saw the former Disney Channel Star wearing a white button-down top, layered with a red knit sweater that featured romantic puff short sleeves. The collar of the top peeped through the crewneck line of the vibrant sweater. She tucked her top into a black plaid pleated miniskirt that featured red pinstripes which matched perfectly with the knit piece.

Tia Mowry and son Cree Hardrict CREDIT: Instagram

Mowry accessories with an assortment of gold beaded bracelets. She added a black crossbody bag that featured silver hardware. The cookbook author kept her dark brown hair in a wild curled style with two mini top knot buns which brought her hair away from her face that sported a minimal makeup look that featured a dark nude lip.

Related Taraji P. Henson Glamorously Swings With Incredible Views in Breezy Dress & Barefoot on Bali Vacation Dr. Martens Rings in Lunar New Year With Chinese Zodiac-Inspired Collection Hilary Duff Beats Allergic Reaction in Chic Style With Knit Sweater & Pointy Boots at 'Youngster' Co-Star Molly Mernard's Baby Shower

To complete her look, the “Twitches” actress slipped into a pair of classic Dr. Martens boots. The black leather lace-up boots are easy to spot with their signature yellow stitching on their sole. The rest of the shoe is composed of an 8-eye lace-up closure with grooved sides. The shoes have been a favorite pair in Mowry’s closet lately. She took another mirror picture a couple of days ago wearing the leather boots with a sharp gray blazer and a black Prada belt bag.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. She has been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Aperlai to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like white sneakers or fall booties. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like these crystal embellished pumps or metallic thigh-high boots.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years