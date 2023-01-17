Tia Mowry Talks About ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot in Preppy Style With Cream Skirt & Clear Pumps

Tia Mowry recorded another dance video for her Instagram, but this time she used her moves to talk about the possibility of a “Sister, Sister” reboot. The actress, who starred in the 1994 film alongside her twin, Tamera Mowry, dressed up in preppy style for the humourous post.

“How often do you get asked if there’s going to be a Sister, Sister reboot?” reads the caption in the video set to Cherrelle’s “Saturday Love.”

Mowry’s look was comprised of a button-down short-sleeve shirt with shiny gold buttons. The cream-colored top was paired with a fitted and high-waisted miniskirt featuring a flouncy gathered hem.

The “Tia and Tamera” actress accessorized by stacking maximalist gold bracelets and a watch on each wrist, along with matching gilded rings and large hoops.

The cookbook author upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear vinyl that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear style was fitted with nude arches and thin stiletto-style heels.

A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold ensemble.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

