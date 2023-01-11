Tia Mowry Channels ‘Seventeen Again’ Look in Leather Dress & Stiletto Sandals for Viral TikTok Trend

To celebrate “Seventeen Again” going viral on TikTok, Tia Mowry slipped into an edgy ensemble inspired by the 2000s film. The actress, who starred in the comedy alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, strutted down the hallway in her house and danced as she did 24 years ago in the movie.

“Seventeen Again” is currently going viral with the song “Hot Thing” by Shawn Stockman, who wrote the score of the movie.

Mowry recorded the dance video and shared it on her Instagram account yesterday. For the clip, she wore a black leather long-sleeve turtleneck dress. She paired the midi piece with a glossy leather trench coat which she held in her hand.

To accessorize, the former Disney Channel star opted for gold jewelry with a set of rings, a watch, various beaded bracelets and a pair of oversized hoops. She kept her dark brown bob in a sleek style with her ends flipped outwards.

Mowry completed the look with a pair of black leather sandals. The open-toe heels featured stiletto heels that were about 3 inches tall. The ankle strap on the sandals supported the towering height.

The actress also took yesterday to officially announce the launch of her very first hair care line, 4U by Tia, which will be focused on catering to curly hair. Mowry shared a sneak peek at her new brand on her Instagram story shortly after posting the nostalgic video.

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman.

