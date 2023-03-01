Tia Mowry Pops in Pink Feathers & Black Minidress With Strappy Sandals

Tia Mowry took to Instagram with a message for her followers yesterday, which she served alongside a feathery look.

The “Sister, Sister” alum shared a reel featuring text that reads: “Either I’m gonna change myself based on haters’ opinions…or I’m gonna stay in my divine energy and be me x 100.”

In the first bit of the short clip, Mowry can be seen wearing a sporty teal outfit from the popular yoga clothing brand Alo. She pairs the casual look with a smattering of jewelry and black suede Nike high-top sneakers.

Mowry — who recently launched her own line of hair products, 4U by Tia — is then transported to what appears to be her backyard, where she’s lounging and sipping wine in a very different ensemble. Here, she dons a long-sleeved black minidress covered in electric pink feathers on top and strappy black leather sandals that wrap around the ankle. She also added some sleek sunglasses to the head-turning look.

The actress’ sandals featured a lace-up silhouette, with multiple straps wrapped around her ankle. The shoe featured stiletto heels reaching at least 3 inches in height. Strappy sandals are a go-to style for Mowry.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

