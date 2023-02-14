Tia Mowry Is Runway-Ready in Red Sequined Dress & Sleek Strappy Sandals

Tia Mowry served a fierce catwalk in her kitchen to show off her latest look on Instagram Story.

The “Sister, Sister” star shared a video of herself turning her kitchen into a runway while wearing a disco-inspired shimmering red dress. The piece featured a black panel on the neckline, long sleeves and a black belt-like detail at the waist.

Tia Mowry poses on Instagram in a dazzling look. CREDIT: Instagram

Mowry accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings, chunky gold chain bracelets and a gold watch. The actress styled her hair in a slick braided ponytail and smokey eyes in burgundy tones that matched her dress. She completed the beauty look with brown lips and a matte white manicure.

The “Spice by Tia Mowry” founder topped off the look with a pair of strappy black sandals with stiletto heels that seem to be among her favorites from her wardrobe. Mowry has featured these sandals on her feed numerous times, often pairing them with shorts and minidresses for date nights and special occasions.

When it comes to footwear, Mowry’s choices range from cozy casual to sleek glam. Besides this style of sandals, the actress who often shares her shoe closet on social media, is often seen wearing a variety of lace-up and slide-on sneakers from brands like Steve Madden, Topshop and Nike. For dressier moments, she tends to favor a nude or metallic strappy heel or sharp pointed-toe pump from a mix of brands that include Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and many more.

