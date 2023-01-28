×
Tia Mowry Shares Motivational Message in Hot Pink Sweater and Clear Pumps

By Amina Ayoud
Tia Mowry shared a motivational video for mothers on her Instagram on Jan. 25, dressed ready for spring in florals and clear heels. The video saw Mowry yelling words of encouragement at the camera, gradually growing closer before breaking out into a little dance. The caption on the post read, “DO YOU HEAR ME?!? 📣 Clap if 👏🏾 you 👏🏾 feel 👏🏾 THIS. It’s time to claim these affirmations! Comment what you want out of 2023!”

In a bright and colorful mood, Mowry was outfitted in a slouchy pink sweater featuring a row of buttons down the front, which she layered overtop a white tee. On bottom, the “Sister, Sister” star sported an ultra feminine skirt in lavender and yellow with what appeared to be a floral motif and ruffled hem that gave the garment movement as Mowry danced. Big on accessories, Mowry made a maximalist effort, opting for all-gold accessories that included hoops and bracelets.

The cookbook author upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear vinyl that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear style was fitted with nude arches and thin stiletto-style heels. A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold ensemble.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears walkable nude or metallic strappy sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold embellished strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

