Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Pink Athleisure & Colorful Nike Sneakers

Tia Mowry put a casual but colorful display on.

The former Disney Channel star stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday. She wore a pretty pink crewneck sweatshirt with matching leggings, perfect for the shift in the seasons.

Mowry is seen on March 23 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mowry added large gold hoop earrings and a necklace as well as round black sunglasses with a gold wire frame. She threw a black Prada nylon belt bag over her sweatshirt to carry the essentials and carried a black water bottle as well.

The “Twitches” actress added a little more color to her ensemble with her shoes. She wore a pair of Nike React Escape Run ‘Summit White Regal Pink’ DH2512-100 sneakers. The style was mainly white with pops of blue, green and orange. The sneakers featured a white mesh upper and a thick foam sole with white laces as well. The sneakers worked well with the rest of the outfit as they matched the sporty style of the workout set, while still being cute and colorful.

A closer look at Mowry’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like crystal-embellished heels or metallic thigh-high boots. Mowry has also been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Dr. Martens to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich and Stuart Weitzman.

