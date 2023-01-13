Tia Mowry Serves Night-Ready Style in Pink Feathery Dress & Strappy Heels

Tia Mowry had herself a pretty in pink moment, sharing a photo of her outfit of the day on her Instagram Story yesterday.

The “Sister, Sister” star stunned in a pink minidress. The garment was dotted with curly feathers that offered the ensemble textural, as well as visual, interest.

On the accessories front, Mowry stacked on a plethora of gold bangles and bracelets, an anklet, a few rings and a pair of gigantic hoops. As for her hair, the cookbook author opted to put her hair up into a bun, keeping her dark tresses up and out of her face.

Tia Mowry in a pink dress via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Mowry accompanied her glamorous look with coordinating hot pink strappy sandals featuring rounded toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by a 3 to 4 inches heel. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Related Nina Dobrev Explores Antarctica in Vagabond Combat Boots With Shaun White & Zoey Deutch Tamera Mowry Updates '90s Style With Overalls & Chunky Boots Daphne Oz Blossoms in Floral Skirt & Sheer Button-Up Shirt

Strappy sandals are typically a staple during warmer months but have proven to be a versatile red carpet option throughout the year. For Mowry, they worked on adding a touch of glamour to her sophisticated ensemble. Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above for a small boost.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.